Arjun Tendulkar was once again dropped from the Goa cricket team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following a series of disappointing performances. The left-arm medium pacer, who is the son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, did not play the match against Kerala and he was once again missing from the playing XI for the game against Maharashtra on Tuesday. This was a massive blow for the cricketers who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Arjun had a horrible start to the tournament as he ended up conceding 48 runs in 4 overs against Mumbai. With the bat, he was able to score just 9 runs as Goa slumped to a massive loss.

In the second match, his performance improved a bit as he conceded just 19 runs in his three-over spell but he once again failed to take a wicket for his side. In the third match against Andhra, he once again took zero wickets and conceded 36 runs in his 3.4 over spell.

Goa have not won a single match in the competition till now and with four defeats in as many matches, they are at the sixth spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E points table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has expressed his delight at the way things panned out for them in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah and said the franchise has "found the right mix" of players.

The star all-rounder said they had a clear plan of having a blend of youth and experienced players.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking," he said in an MI video posted on social media.

"We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh.

"So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases." Explaining the auction dynamics, Pandya admitted that while the entire process is thrilling, it is important to keep the emotions in check, especially while going for a particular player the team desperately needs.

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. When you are watching it live, it is very exciting, and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player," he explained.

