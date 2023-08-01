Arjun Tendulkar had a decent outing with the ball for South Zone during the Deodhar Trophy match against Central Zone on Tuesday as the youngster took two wickets including the one of well-set batter Yash Dubey who was batting at 77. Arjun, who is the second of legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar, took one wicket in his first match against North East Zone. However, he looked more in control on Tuesday and was able to maintain proper line and length to bother the batters. His first wicket came when Dubey mistimed his shot completely and was caught by Sai Sudharsan. It was the same duo who teamed up once again as Arjun took the wicket of Shivam Mavi to end with figures of 2 for 65 runs.

Earlier, Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Arjun shared a shirtless mirror selfie, where he can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs. The trend of keeping a chiseled figure in the Indian cricket camp has been started by star batter Virat Kohli and many other players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and now even Arjun have followed the footsteps of the former captain.

Live Stream - https://t.co/M03oZDsf3j



Follow the match - https://t.co/2PNA0GOiLC#DeodharTrophy | #CZvSZ pic.twitter.com/A89p9LXvA0 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 1, 2023

Arjun was called-up by the BCCI for a 20-day camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Arjun, who plays first-class cricket for Goa and made his IPL debut in the last edition for Mumbai Indians, was summoned for the camp, beginning in August.

Tendulkar has played three IPL games and didn't look out of place but asked the rationale behind his selection, the BCCI source said, "Arjun already has a Ranji Trophy century. A left-arm pacer who bowls between early and mid-130 kmph and bats left-handed. He brings in variety."

(With PTI inputs)