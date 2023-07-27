IPL 2023 turned out to be really memorable for Arjun Tendulkar as the young pacer made his debut in the cash-rich league with Mumbai Indians. The son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun had a mixed outing in IPL 2023 as he took three wickets in four matches but also leaked 92 runs. Currently, the 23-year-old pacer is playing for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Apart from hustling on the field, Arjun is also working on his fitness, which can be clearly seen in his Instagram story.

Taking to the social media platform, Arjun shared a shirtless mirror selfie, where he can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs. The trend of keeping a chiseled in the Indian cricket camp has been started by star batter Virat Kohli and many other players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and now even Arjun have followed the footsteps of the former captain.

Earlier in June, Arjun was called-up by the BCCI for a 20-day camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Arjun, who plays first-class cricket for Goa and made his IPL debut in the last edition for Mumbai Indians, was summoned for the camp, beginning in August.

Tendulkar has played three IPL games and didn't look out of place but asked the rationale behind his selection, the BCCI source said, "Arjun already has a Ranji Trophy century. A left-arm pacer who bowls between early and mid 130 kmph and bats left-handed. He brings in variety."

"It is not just about numbers but also about potential. He is 23 and has time to develop is what this (senior selection) committee thinks. Else, they wouldn't have picked him. Yes, he only has 12 wickets from seven first-class games but he has shown a certain degree of ability and coaches will work on that," the BCCI source added.

Talking about the Deodhar Trophy, the junior Tendulkar has been included in the South Zone, which is being led by batter Mayank Agarwal. He is a part of the South zone pace attack which comprises Karnataka new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik.

Arjun was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.

