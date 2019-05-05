Arjun Tendulkar Picked For Rs 5 Lakh Following Bidding War At Mumbai T20 League Auction

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting great Sachin Tendulkar , was bought for Rs 5 lakh by Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb in the Mumbai T20 League auction on Saturday. Coming at a base price of Rs 1 lakh, Arjun Tendulkar started a bidding war with several teams trying to claim the 19-year-old left-arm fast bowler . North Mumbai Panthers, a Mumbai T20 franchise, took Arjun Tendulkar's bid to Rs 5 lakh, but then Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb and Eagle Thane Strikers were given a chance to exercise the opportunity to match (OTM).

Both the teams decided to exercise their OTMs and thus, two cards were placed in a bag and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ad hoc committee member Unmesh Khanvilkar picked a card that belonged to Aakash Tigers.

Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the Mumbai T20 League.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were among 11 players who were retained by their respective franchises for the eight-team T20 Mumbai League.

According to the information on the League's website, each team could retain two players, but the North Mumbai Panthers have hung on to only one player ahead of the May 4 players auction.

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pacer Akash Parkar.

Shivaji Park Lions have held on to all-rounder Shivam Dube and Mumbai Ranji skipper Siddhesh Lad.

NaMo Bandra Blasters have kept in-form batsman Iyer, who is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and wicket-keeper batsman Eknath Kerkar.

SoBo Supersonics have retained Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar, while North Mumbai Panthers have held on to only Shaw.

ARCS Andheri have retained all-rounder Shubham Ranjane and medium pacer Tushar Deshpande.

(With inputs from agencies)