Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among 11 Players Retained For 2nd Season Of Mumbai T20 League

Young guns Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were among 11 players who were retained by their respective franchises for the eight-team T20 Mumbai League season 2 commencing here on May 14. According to the information on the League's website, each team could retain two players, but the North Mumbai Panthers have hung on to only one player ahead of the May 4 players auction. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pacer Akash Parkar.