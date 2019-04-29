 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among 11 Players Retained For 2nd Season Of Mumbai T20 League

Updated: 29 April 2019 21:00 IST

According to the League's website, each team could retain 2 players, but the North MumbaiPanthers have hung on to only one player.

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among 11 Players Retained For 2nd Season Of Mumbai T20 League
Prithvi Shaw has been retained by North Mumbai Panthers. © AFP

Young guns Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were among 11 players who were retained by their respective franchises for the eight-team T20 Mumbai League season 2 commencing here on May 14. According to the information on the League's website, each team could retain two players, but the North Mumbai Panthers have hung on to only one player ahead of the May 4 players auction. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pacer Akash Parkar.

The Shivaji Park Lions have held on to all-rounder Shivam Dube and Mumbai Ranji skipper Siddhesh Lad.

The NaMo Bandra Blasters have kept in-form batsman Iyer, who is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and wicket-keeper batsman Eknath Kerkar.

The SoBo Supersonics have retained Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar, while North Mumbai Panthers have held on to only Shaw.

ARCS Andheri have retained all-rounder Shubham Ranjane and medium pacer Tushar Deshpande.

It has already been announced that two teams will be added for the second edition.

Comments
Topics : Prithvi Shaw Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer has been retained by NaMo Bandra Blasters
  • Shivaji Park Lions have retained Shivam Dube and Siddhesh Lad
  • Prithvi Shaw has been retained by North Mumbai Panthers
Related Articles
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB's Playoff Hopes
ICC
ICC's "Perfect" Tribute On Sachin Tendulkar's 46th Birthday. See Pic
Prithvi Shaw Credits Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw Credits Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals' Fine Form In IPL 2019
"Past Meets Future": Twitter Can
"Past Meets Future": Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Prithvi Shaw Dines With Sachin Tendulkar
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.