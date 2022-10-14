The switch from Mumbai to Goa is working well for young Arjun Tendulkar as he kept up his consistent show with a career-best figures of 4/10 but his team lost to Hyderabad by 37 runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament group B encounter at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Left-arm fast medium pacer Tendulkar's scalps included his former Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma (62) as Hyderabad scored 177/6. Tanmay Agarwal, with 55, was the other significant contributor.

Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad



In reply, medium pacer Ravi Teja took 4/20 as Goa were restricted to 140 in 18.5 overs.

Brief Scores Delhi 99 in 19.5 overs (Nitish Rana 45, Shivam Mavi 4/10).

UP 100/2 in 17 overs (Karan Sharma 52). UP won by 8 wickets.

Hyderabad 177/6 (NT Tilak Verma 62, Arjun Tendulkar 4/10).

Goa 140 in 18.5 overs (Ravi Teja 4/20). Hyderabad won by 37 runs.

Tripura 118/7 (Wriddhiman Saha 62, Siddharth Kaul 3/33) Punjab 119/1 in 15 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 57). Punjab won by 9 wickets.

Manipur 125/7 (Kangabam Singh 58) Puducherry 122/5 (Bidash Chinghakham 2/25). Manipur won by 3 runs.

