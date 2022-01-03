The current pandemic situation has started to impact the domestic cricket tournament with seven members of the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad including one coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. The 87th season of Ranji Trophy is scheduled from 13th January to 20th March, 2022 and Kolkata is slated to host neutral group stage matches as well as the knock outs. Confirming the update, Cricket association of Bengal secretary Snehashish Ganguly told NDTV that all the positive members are in isolation and all those who are negative will continue to train.

"Seven members of Bengal cricket have tested Covid positive and have been put in isolation. Due to the current pandemic situation tests were conducted and seven members including one coach tested positive. All other players are continuing with their training."

Snehashish Ganguly also informed NDTV that all the local tournaments have been put on hold for 15 days.

"All CAB run Local tournaments have been put on hold like the warm up matches, club cricket, league cricket, knockouts etc. Many players travel by local trains and with the current pandemic situation, trains here are operating till 7pm only so we have decided to put them on hold for the next 15 days for now," Snehashish told NDTV.

With seven positive cases and Kolkata scheduled to host Ranjii matches, concerns loom large on the future of the tournament. But CAB secretary cleared the air and informed Ranji matches will go ahead as scheduled.

"As of now, the Ranji Trophy matches are on and we have received no communication or letter regarding postponing of Ranji matches and we will continue with the remaining players. All Ranji matches are to be played within the bubble."

Also, as per CAB they are taking all the necessary steps fort the safety of the players and as Ranji Trophy matches are to be played under strict bubble there won't be any lapses.

CAB secretary said, "We have called for an emergent apex council meeting tomorrow and would further discuss and decide what to do in the current situation."