Actor Anushka Sharma, wife of India cricket captain Virat Kohli, posted a throwback picture on Instagram that showed her performing yoga with her husband holding her for support. Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child and the India cricketer, who is with the Indian team on a tour of Australia, will be returning home on paternity leave after the first Test. "This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one," wrote Anushka in the caption of the post.

Kohli and Anushka got married in 2017 and in August this year the two announced that they are expecting their first child.

Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game, is one of the leading batsmen in the world and the third-highest all-formats scorer of all time in international cricket behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

The 32-year-old has scored 11,977 runs in One-day International cricket and 7240 runs in Tests in a career that has spanned more than 12 years.

Kohli has also scored 2794 runs in Twenty20 Internationals and leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli is the fastest to breach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs. He has 43 centuries and 59 fifties in the format.

The right-handed batsman has 27 Test centuries to his name with a career best of 254 not out.

Promoted

Kohli made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2008 and made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011.

He has been with RCB since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and is one of the select few who have played for the same franchise since the beginning of the IPL.