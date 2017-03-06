Anurag Thakur Tenders Apology to Supreme Court Over False Affidavit

BJP MP and former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur, has tendered an 'unconditional and unqualified' apology to the Supreme Court for filing a false affidavit, for which he is facing a contempt notice. Present in the court on Monday, Thakur said he had never intended to file any false information before the top court and filed an affidavit explaining the circumstances under which the allegations made by him led to the initiation of contempt proceedings.

"I (Anurag Thakur) have tendered my unconditional and unqualified apology and I have explained the circumstances. I had not intended to file any false information," senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Thakur, told the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, fixed the matter for hearing on April 17 and also exempted Thakur from personal appearance on that day.

The Supreme Court had removed Ajay Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their positions and President and Secretary of the BCCI, respectively, for failing to implement the Justice Lodha panel reforms in toto.

The bench had slapped Thakur with contempt and perjury notices for filing a false affidavit over writing to the ICC on the issue of autonomy.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for BCCI, said they should be allowed to hold a meeting with the state associations to deliberate upon the issues which would come up in the upcoming ICC meeting.

He said if these issues are not discussed at the meeting, the government and BCCI would lose a huge amount of money, as it pertained to revenue.

The plea, however, was opposed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), with senior counsel Parag Tripathi, who was representing the body, saying that such a meeting can be allowed only when the state associations gave an undertaking in accordance with the court's direction that they would comply with the recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel.

(With inputs from PTI)