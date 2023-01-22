Pretoria Capitals (PC) on Friday thrashed Durban Super Giants (DSG) by eight wickets in the 15th match of the inaugural SA20 League. After electing to bat, DSG were bowled out for 80 by the PC bowlers. Pretoria captain Wayne Parnell struck twice in as many overs to rattle the Durban Super Giants, before Anrich Nortje joined the party and dismissed South Africa teammate Quinton de Kock. Nortje bowled a full-length delivery, but it moved a bit into de Kock as he went for the slog.

As a result, the ball missed his bat and went on to dislodge the off-stump.

DSG kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 80 in 18.1.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 24-ball 31, with only three batters reaching double figures.

For PC, Senuran Muthusamy bagged three wickets, while Parnell, Nortje and Eathan Bosch picked two apiece.

In reply, Phil Salt was dismissed on the first ball of the chase by Kyle Mayers, raising hopes of another collapse.

However, Will Jacks' quickfire 56 off 25 balls put the game to bed as PC won the match inside eight overs.

"Just really grateful it came off for me," he says. "These conditions allowed for an extra spinner which opened up an opportunity for me. The surface was a bit two-paced. I don't think it was an 80-all out wicket, more of a 130-140 wicket," said Player of the Match Muthusamy.

DSG captain de Kock, on the other hand, said that his team wasn't good enough, especially the batters.

"Bad execution with the bat. We just weren't good enough. It's not a game we should dwell too much on. We're going to need to look past this and carry on," he said after the match.

