Will Rohit Sharma captain India in T20 World Cup 2024? Ever since the conclusion of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, there continues to remain a sense of suspense over Rohit Sharma's continuity in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is. In a video message on Wednesday, Rohit spoke about the World Cup final loss heartbreak for the first time since the tournament ended, while also revealing how difficult it has been for him to overcome the feeling of losing that match to Australia. While Rohit didn't categorically speak about his future plans, he did leave a big hint.

"After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I need to go somewhere and just get my mind out of this," Rohit said in the video, his first since the World Cup 2023 ended.

"But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, they were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, along with us," he added.

Towards the end of the video, Rohit shared the positive news with fans, saying he has started to work again, looking forward to the 'next ultimate prize'.

"For me to see, you know, people coming up to me, telling me that they were proud of the team, you know made me feel really good to a certain extent. And along with them, I was healing as well. I felt, okay these are the kind of things you want to hear. When you meet people, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kinds of things... and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definintely, it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize," he added.

Advertisement

As is known, India's next big assignment is the T20 World Cup 2024. It looks likely that the next 'ultimate prize' in Rohit's eyes could be the T20 World Cup trophy.