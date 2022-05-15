In another tragic blow for the sport, former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. The tragic news comes months after the deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. Following his death, the cricketing world paid tribute to one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game. The International Cricket Council took to Twitter to share a clip of one of Andrew Symonds' best knocks in ODI cricket.

"As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup," tweeted the ICC with a video of the knock.

As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/oyoH7idzkb — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2022

In the match against Pakistan at the 2003 World, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother at 86 for four. Symonds walked in and turned the tide of the game in Australia's favour with a superlative knock at Johannesburg.

The Australian all-rounder smashed 143 not out off just 125 balls that included 18 fours and two sixes. Symonds's stunning knock helped Australia post 310 for eight in 50 overs.

Ian Harvey and Brad Hogg then tore apart the Pakistani batting line-up with some sensational bowling. Harvey took four wickets while Hogg accounted for three as Pakistan were bowled out for 228 in 44.3 overs.

The match, however, will be remembered for Symonds' assault on the Pakistani bowlers that included the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.

Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia's back-to-back 50-over World Cups triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

(With AFP inputs)