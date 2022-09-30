Young India batter Shubman Gill off late has displayed great form. From his maiden international ton against Zimbabwe to his maiden County Cricket century for Glamorgan, Gill has been putting his best foot forward in all formats. Since his debut in 2019, Gill is being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Gill, who is currently playing in County Championship for Glamorgan, became a talk of the town after he hit a century against Sussex. Many experts and fans came forward to shower praise on the right-handed batter for his magnificent performance.

Similarly, former India batter Rohan Gavaskar also shared his views on Gill and called him an "all format player".

"It was Amol Mazumdar who first mentioned Shubman Gill to me before he had even broken through because Amol has seen him at the NCA, he was going and coaching at the NCA and he came to me and said 'Rohan, I've seen an absolute superstar! He's someone who is definitely going to play for India. I have no doubt about it.' He's one of those who will be an all-format player. Rohan Gavaskar told Sports18.

"He's showing that. He is more than capable of holding his own in white ball cricket. In red-ball cricket, his numbers are just astounding. Again, he is someone, when I say nurtured, I mean he needs to be given the right opportunities because he has shown that he has got the ability and there is no doubt about that," he added.

Promoted

So far, Gill has played a total of 11 Tests and scored 579 runs, with four half-centuries. He played 9 ODIs and scored 499 runs with one century and three half-centuries.

In IPL, he has registered 1900 runs in 74 matches.