Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a viral message, with interesting observation about the Indian cricket team. In the post shared by the legendary Bollywood actor, there was a list of Indian cricketers who have been blessed with daughters, jokingly mentioning that they are forming their own women's team. While captioning the post, Amitabh asked his fans whether former India captain MS Dhoni's daughter be the captain of this team. "An input from Ef laksh "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ?" he captioned the post.

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh



"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? '' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

The viral post Bachchan shared is doing the rounds on social media since India captain Virat Kohli announced that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl earlier this week.

While fans are pouring in love on social media for Virat and Anushka, the couple on Wednesday requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their child and respect their privacy.

The duo wrote a note to the media, urging them not to click photos of their child and expressed their gratitude, saying they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

(With PTI inputs)