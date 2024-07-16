The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 witnessed a massive controversy when Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka was caught on camera having a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul following their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 166, SRH ended the match in just 9.4 overs and won the encounter by 10 wickets. Following the end of the match, Goenka confronted Rahul and their heated chat became a huge topic among fans as well as experts. During an interaction on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's show 'Unplugged', LSG spinner Amit Mishra opened up about the controversial incident and even revealed some unheard details about what happened between Rahul and Goenka.

"He (Goenka) was disappointed. We lost two back-to-back matches very badly. Against KKR, we lost by some 90-100 runs and against SRH, the match was finished within 10 overs. It felt like we were bowling them during a net practice session. If I am so angry about it, will someone who has actually put money into the team not feel angry?," Amit Mishra said at the podcast.

"It was not a huge deal. But I later came to know that he said that the bowling was very bad and the team should have shown some fight. It looked like you have completely surrendered. But I feel people and media hyped it up a bit," he added regarding the KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka controversy.

There were a lot of reports that suggested that KL Rahul will not be retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2025 but no official statement has been issued from either the team or the player's side.

"It does not matter if he is in the Indian team or not. But a person who has the right mentality for T20s should be the captain. Someone who plays for the team should be captain. I am sure LSG will look for a better captain," Mishra concluded when asked if KL Rahul will be retained as LSG skipper.