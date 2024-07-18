Pakistan cricket team is going through a nightmare period of time at the moment. From a forgettable campaign at the ODI World Cup 2023 to a humiliating exit in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, Pakistan have failed to put up a good show. Not just the players but the Pakistan Cricket Board also went through numerous changes, which ultimately resulted in their team's debacle. Many former cricketers and experts have criticised the players and skipper Babar Azam has always been on the receiving end.

Babar, who was once the No 1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings, miserably failed to produce a good knock for his team during the ODI World Cup in India. Later, he carried his poor form in the T20 World Cup, where his team got eliminated in the group stage.

To make things worse, a video from Team Pakistan's net practice session has gone viral on social media, where Babar was seen struggling against star pacer Naseem Shah's younger brother, Ubaid Shah.

Babar Azam struggling against Naseem Shah's younger brother Ubaid Shah in the nets

Ubaid, who is just 18 years old, easily dominated the 29-year-old Babar with his brilliant pace.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi heavily criticised Babar and stated that he has got enough chances but he failed to deliver.

"Babar has got a full open chance to lead Pakistan. He has been given enough time to show his worth as captain. Now whatever surgery the PCB wants to do, they should take their decision," Afridi told the media in Birmingham where he was taking part in the World Legends Championship.

"I have also captained Pakistan and so have Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq but whenever the team has performed badly in the World Cups, first thing the captain faces the knife (sic)," he said.

Talking about Team Pakistan, Babar and co will be squaring off against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting from August 21 in Rawalpindi.

