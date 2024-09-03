Pakistan cricket team slumped to a humiliating Test series defeat against Bangladesh after losing the second match by six wickets in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The Shan Masood-led side was once again outplayed by Bangladesh and this was the first time ever that Pakistan lost a Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan cricket team batter Ahmed Shehzad taunted the national side players following the loss and said that Bangladesh taught them "how to play Test cricket". In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Shehzad took aim at Pakistan cricketers and said that Pakistan were inferior in all sectors.

"Pakistan have been whitewashed by Bangladesh in their own backyard. Tumhe aata hi nahi hain, tumse hota hi nahi hai (You do not know how to do it. You cannot do it). What can I tell you? Bangladesh have completed their practice in Pakistan and the situation back home is also not that good for them. They lovingly told you 'Ami Tomake Bhalobashi' (I love you) and whitewashed you in the series," Shahzad said.

"They played great cricket and dominated Pakistan throughout the series. Their bowling was brilliant and their batters showed amazing grit. They have taught Pakistan how Test cricket should be played. Their bowlers have taught you what disciplined bowling looks like. Pakistan kept complaining about the pitch but Bangladesh batters made the same surface look like a flat track," the Pakistan cricketer added.

Shehzad further said that the win will be a major boost for Bangladesh fans amid the political tensions in their country and lauded the Bangladesh cricket team for producing such an impressive performance.

"Considering the situation that Bangladesh are going through right now, this victory will be a huge motivating factor for Bangladesh fans who are huge fanatics of the game. Bangladesh players have done what they could in these tough times - both for their country as well as their supporters," he concluded.