MS Dhoni can also be called the synonym of Chennai Super Kings. The former India skipper has been leading the franchise since 2008 and guided them to the record-equalling five titles. The latest victory came in IPL 2023, where they defeated Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the finest skippers a team can ever ask for and to find a player to replace him will be a daunting task for the CSK management. However, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu has expressed his opinion on which player can be the future leader of the team.

After CSK acquired England Test skipper Ben Stokes in the 2022 mini-auction, many speculations were being made that he might replace Dhoni as the skipper. However, Rayudu has named opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as the perfect replacement for the legendary wicketkeeper.

"Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him. So if Mahi bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming. He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented," said Rayudu while speaking to BehindWoods TV.

"India makes the best use of him (Gaikwad). I don't think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India," he added.

Gaikwad had a phenomenal outing with the bat in the IPL 2023 for CSK. In 16 matches, he smashed a whopping total of 590 runs, laced with one century and 14 half-centuries.

The CSK opener has been appointed as the captain of Team India which will be taking part in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. With Asian Games coinciding with the ODI World Cup, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian team for the continental event. The men's cricket event will be held from September 28-October 8. The format will be T20.

Currently, the 26-year-old batter is with India's Test team, which is squaring off against West Indies in the two-match Test series. He has also been named in the ODIs, which will begin on July 27.