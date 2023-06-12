The Indian cricket team's loss to Australia in the ICC Test Championship final has resulted in the outbreak of negative sentiments among many fans on social media. While some are busy criticising head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for the team's loss, others are recalling how successful India were under the captaincy of MS Dhoni when it came to ICC events. As one fan levied extravagant praise on Dhoni's success at the ICC World T20 in 2007, Harbhajan Singh gave a sharp retort, reminding the fan that cricket is a 'team sport'.

While India's failures in ICC events has left fans, pundits and many former cricketers scratching their heads. Since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the subcontinent giants haven't tasted success at the biggest stage.

After the team's 209-run defeat to Australia in WTC final, fans were quick to express their opinions.

"No coach, no mentor, young boys, most of the senior players denied to take part. never captained any single match before. This guy defeated prime Australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 days after becoming captain," a fan's tweet read.

In response, Harbhajan wrote: "Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from India.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when India wins it's said captain won it's a team sport. Win together lose together".

With the victory in the Test Championship final, Australia became the first team in the world to win all four ICC events -- T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and WTC. For India, on the other hand, the wait goes on.