Former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment after the Rohit Sharma-led side was outclassed by Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday. India seemed to be in a strong position after reducing Australia to 76/3 in the first session. However, Travis Head scored a counter-attacking century to frustrate India, with Steve Smith also playing his part with the bat. Ganguly said that Rohit allowed Australia easy runs with his field placements at times.

"India will be a bit disappointed. They had Australia at 76/3 and let them get off the hook. I know that partnerships happen in cricket. There will be a batting team who will come back and play well. I thought India started well just after Lunch but lost the feel a bit as the game progressed," Ganguly said on Star Sports after tea was called on Day 1.

"I thought they let Travis Head get off the hook very easily. I know he has been in good form, he has scored a lot of runs, but still they were 76/3. I think Rohit Sharma with his field placements at that stage probably allowed some easy runs to happen and now Australia are in a good position," he added.

Head and Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)