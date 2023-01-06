India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, after he sustained an injury on his left knee during the first match on Tuesday. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. BCCI announced that the 28-year-old batter will be replaced by the uncapped cricketer Jitesh Sharma. After getting ruled out, Sanju posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned it, “All is well. Z u zoon."

The Sri Lanka series would have been a great opportunity for Samson to stake his claim for a regular spot in the Indian T20I team but the wicket-keeper batter had a forgettable outing in the first game as he was dismissed for 5 runs. Later, he also sustained an injury and got ruled out.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," read a BCCI statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson."

The injury to Samson provided an opportunity for Rahul Tripathi to make his debut in the second T20I. In the game, he came to bat at No. 3 and scored five runs. India lost the match by 16 runs after failing to chase a 207-run target.

