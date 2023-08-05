Soon after the retirement of England's opening batter Alex Hales on Friday, one of his fake accounts on Twitter caught limelight. Such was the post from the account that it gave rise to a fight on Twitter between the India and Pakistan fans. Hales -- who represented England in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 75 T20Is -- announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. While the world cricket was sending heartfelt messages to the star cricketer, a fake account on his name put a farewell post taking a jibe at India.

"After an incredible journey on the pitch, it's time to bid farewell to this chapter of my life. Grateful for the memories, the camaraderie, and the love of the game. Thank you all for your unwavering support! 170-0 is still one of the most memorable innings of my career," the post read.

It is worth noting that the Hales had scored 86 not out off 47 balls as England beat India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup semi-final match last year. At the end of the game, England's score read 170-0 against India's 168-6.

While the tweet from the fake account gave the Pakistani fans an opportunity to have fun, it was not taken down well by their Indian counterparts. As a result, a war of words on Twitter broke.

Talking about Hales, he scored 2,419 runs at 37.79 with six centuries and 14 fifties in 70 ODIs. In 75 T20Is, he made 2,074 runs at 30.95 with one century and 12 half-centuries. In 11 Tests, he could only manage five fifties and a total of 573 runs at 27.28.

