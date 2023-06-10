Ajinkya Rahane, who top-scored for India with a 89 in the first innings of the World Test Championship final, was struck on his right hand's index finger off a Pat Cummins bouncer on the second day of the match. He immediately felt pain and called on the physio for treatment. Rahane faced 129 balls and struck 11 fours and a six during his stay in the middle. His 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur (51 off 109) kept India in the game but Australia still managed to take a massive 173-run first-innings lead.

Rahane's wife Radhika has now revealed that the star cricketer refused to go for scans to focus on his batting.

"Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!" Radhika posted on Instagram.

Rahane on Friday dispelled doubts about his involvement with the bat in his team's second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia in London. Rahane, who made a memorable 89 in his comeback Test after 18 months, hoped that the finger injury he sustained on Thursday would not affect his batting in the second innings. "Don't think it will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings)," Rahane told the broadcaster at the end of the third day's play.