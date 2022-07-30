India batter KL Rahul on Saturday issued a lengthy statement, saying testing positive for COVID-19 has pushed his return to the international arena "back by a couple of weeks", but he aims to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection. It is important to note that Rahul had been named in the squad for the T20Is against West Indies, but he ended up testing positive and hence was ruled out.

Prior to this, Rahul had suffered an injury before the T20I series against South Africa, and he did not feature in the five-match series.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote: "Hey guys, I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun training with the hope of returning to national duty for the team's tour of the West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was nearing a return to full fitness, I tested positive for COVID-19."

"This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks, but I aim to recover as quickly as possible, and be available for selection as soon as I can. To represent the national team is the highest honour, and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue," he added.

Earlier on Saturday evening, India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning August 18, was announced. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side while Deepak Chahar has made a comeback after recovering from an injury.

Promoted

Rahul Tripathi also received his maiden ODI cap.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.