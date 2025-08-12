As the talks over India's Asia Cup 2025 squad selection intensify, some big names are reportedly set to be snubbed for the continental event, set to be held in the T20 format this time. After reports suggested the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and B Sai Sudharsan were set to be snubbed by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, it has now been reported that Rishabh Pant, the most-expensive buy in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, is set to be snubbed too. Pant, who was bought for INR 27 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL mega auction last year, is reportedly not in the scheme of things for the Asia Cup.

While Sanju Samson is said to be the No. 1 choice wicket-keeper batter for the Asia Cup 2025, the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma are reportedly vying for the backup role. Of the duo, Jitesh is said to be higher in the pecking order. Despite being a high-profile wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant is set to face a heartbreaking snub, as per a report in the Indian Express.

Alongside Pant, there will likely be no place for Jaiswal in India's Asia Cup squad while Rahul, who hasn't featured in the shortest format for India since November 2022, is unlikely to be picked too.

The Indian team seems to be banking on the performances against England at the start of this year. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, etc. in the team, the boys defeated England 4-1 in the series.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly in no mood to tinker with the squad for the Asia Cup, a tournament that will also help him shape the squad for the T20 World Cup next year.

Pant, despite being the most expensive player in IPL history, hasn't had T20 performances going his way for a while.

All of Rishabh Pant's last 5 T20I games came last year, in which he aggregated a woeful 70 runs at an average of 17.50. His strike rate in these matches was just 127.26. A lot more is expected from a player who broke all records with his sale in the IPL, the world's no. 1 T20 league.