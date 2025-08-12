As the debate over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future rages on social media, a statement by India head coach Gautam Gambhir on the duo's future has resurfaced on social media. Before the Indian team's tour of England, Gambhir was asked about Virat and Rohit's ODI World Cup 2027 ambition and if they would remain a part of the head coach's plans for the showpiece event. Gambhir, as honest and blunt as he always is, said that though the T20 World Cup 2026 is the next big event that Team India needs to focus on, it's only performance that will keep Virat and Rohit afloat if they are to feature in the marquee event in 2027.

"We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament that is going to happen in India, which is in February-March. So the entire focus at the moment, after England, will be on the T20 World Cup, and November-December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away," Gambhir had told CNN-News18 in an interview.

"And I've always said one thing - if you keep performing, age is just a number," he added.

India are to feature in a 3-match ODI series against Australia in October this year, post which a similar assignment against South Africa has also been scheduled. Certain reports, however, suggest that the BCCI selection committee is keen to move on from the veteran duo and give youngsters a chance, in order to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Some claim that the Australia series could be the last for Rohit and Kohli, though they can keep themselves afloat by returning to domestic cricket. The Vijay Hazare Trophy and India A games could be crucial for Kohli and Rohit if they are to extend their ODI careers and remain in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Though Gambhir made it clear that performance is going to be decisive when it comes to ODI team selection, there are a few more factors that might play a role when it comes to Rohit and Virat's future.