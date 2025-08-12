AUS vs SA Live Score Updates 2nd T20I: Australia take on South Africa in the second T20I in Darwin, aiming to seal the three-match series, which will be followed by as many ODIs. The hosts capped off an all-round show to edge out the Proteas by 17 runs in the series opener, which was the first international game at the venue since 2008. Tim David's powerpacked 83 (52) took Australia to 178 at the TOI Stadium after a batting collapse put them in a precarious position at 6/75. South Africa were never in the chase until Ryan Rickelton's late push saw them falling 17 runs short of the target. (Live Scorecard)