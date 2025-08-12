Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After a morale-boosting 17-run victory against South Africa in the series opener, Australia look to continue the juggernaut rolling in the second match at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Tim David was the star of the match for Australia with the bat, scoring 83 runs off just 52 balls. Cameron Green's cameo of 13-ball 35 also helped Australia post a challenging total of 178/10 on the board after a top-order collapse. With the ball Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis picked up three wickets each to hand the Proteas a defeat. South Africa would be keen to make a comeback, and their pacer Kwena Maphaka, who picked 4 wickets in the last match, would undoubtedly be a key player.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will take place onTuesday, August 12.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I start?

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will start at 2:45 PM IST. The toss will be held at 2:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I?

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I?

The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)