The cricket teams around the world are preparing for some intense action over the next three months. Starting with the Asia Cup, the Indian cricket team too will embark on a mission to conquer all. After that continental event, India will be expected to do well at home at the ODI World Cup 2023. India's Asia Cup campaign starts against Pakistan on September 2. The two teams might again face each other on September 10 in the Super 4 stage. A third match in the Asia Cup between the arch-rivals is also possible if they qualify for the final.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra while analysing the top-order of the competing teams at the ODI World Cup 2023 made an interesting point on Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

"Fakhar Zaman - more than 3000 runs at an average of 48 in 72 matches. Three of his 10 centuries have come in Asia. His average actually falls in Asia. It becomes 38.9 and that actually tells you that maybe it's spin. He throws his wicket against spin quite a few times due to limited shots. So Fakhar Zaman could be that slight weak link. I am not deciding it, I am leaving it for you," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Imam-ul-Haq - 61 matches, 2871 runs at an average of 52. His average jumps to 56 in Asia. Three of his nine centuries have come in Asia. Imam-ul-Haq is a good player. Babar Azam comes after them. He is brilliant in this format. More than 5000 runs in 102 matches. His average becomes nearly 64 in Asia and is 58.4 otherwise."