Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about his team's mindset and strategy after India got thrashed by Australia by 209 runs on Sunday in the World Test Championship final at The Oval. India were chasing a whopping total of 444 and were bundled out for 234 on Day 5, with Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland scalping four and three wickets respectively. This loss deprived Team India of winning another ICC trophy and their decade-long wait continues. India won their last ICC trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, when they lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Addressing the media after the loss, Rohit stated that the team will be going with a completely different mindset and approach when playing in the ODI World Cup, later this year in India.

“When the World Cup will be held in October, we will try to play in a different way. We will try to give people freedom and not think that we have to win this or that match. We have been thinking that this match is important, this event is important and things are not happening. So obviously, we will have to think differently and do things differently. Our message and focus will be on trying to do something different,” Rohit said.

India was given a huge target of 444 by Australia and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had given a decent start to the chase, stitching an opening stand of 40 runs. However, Australia's bowling attack completely dominated India's batting order and they could not survive even till Lunch on Day 5.

“If you look at the innings, the way Gill and I started in the second innings, our entire effort was to hit and play and put pressure on them. That's why we were 60 runs in 10 overs. But if you play with that mindset, chances are you'll get out. Then the comments and the people who talk about lapse of concentration. There is no lapse of concentration. It's just that we want to play in a different way. We want to do something different. Obviously, we have played so many ICC tournaments and have not won yet. So, our effort is to play in a different way and try to do something different," he added.

Australia captured the one major men's cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins's side now heading into next week's first Ashes Test against England in a buoyant mood.

But this result left India, defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for the first piece of global silverware in a decade.

(With AFP Inputs)