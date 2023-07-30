Life changed for Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rinku Singh after he won his franchise an Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans, hitting 5 consecutive sixes on the final 5 balls. Since that monumental feat, Rinku Singh's popularity has increase by several folds. The attacking batter's stocks have risen to such an extent that he even went on to earn India call-up for the national team. In an interview with the BCCI, Rinku opened up on how his life changed since he hit those 5 sixes to Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal, leading up his maiden international call-up.

"Everyone at home wanted me to play for India and when I got selected everyone danced. Everyone was happy," Rinku said on BCCI TV.





WATCH @rinkusingh235 talk about it all - By @jigsactin | #Deodhartrophy

In the video shared by BCCI, Rinku revisited how he hit those 5 sixes, admitting that a lot more people came to know about him since that game.

"After those five sixes life changed a lot. People knew me at the time but I was not that popular after that lot of people came to know about me," he said.

"It was a special innings since that knock everyone started to call me lord," he added.

Rinku will be in the India team that travels to China for the Asian Games. He will be one of the IPL stars who have been rewarded for their performances by getting national team call-up for the Asiad.

Other than Rinku, the list includes players like: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan