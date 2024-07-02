As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an enormous Rs. 125 crore reward for the victorious Indian team after their 2024 T20 World Cup win, calls have been made to fund the treatment of ailing former Indian cricketer and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad. Gaekwad, who coached India across two spells during the late 1990s, is currently battling blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London, at the age of 71. Former BCCI chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil, who played alongside Gaekwad, has been loudest in urging the BCCI to step in.

"Anshuman Gaekwad told me that he has received financial support from the cricket board, but more financial support is needed," wrote Sandeep Patil in his column on Mid-Day.

Patil revealed that a conversation with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar regarding the issue has already been had, and assurance has also been provided.

"In this regard, former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar and I had a conversation with Cricket Board Treasurer Ashish Shelar. We called Ashish Shelar from the car after seeing Anshuman Gaekwad in the hospital," wrote Patil.

"Ashish Shelar instantly said he would look into ours and other former cricketers' requests for funds. I'm sure he will facilitate this and, at the risk of sounding macabre, save Anshu's life. Any cricketer from any country should be helped by his Board, but Anshu's case must be taken up on priority and treated as paramount," wrote Patil.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1974 and 1987. Notably, he was head coach of India between 1997 and 1999 in his first stint, and then took over after the infamous match-fixing scandal. During his second stint, India finished runners-up to New Zealand in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy (later known as the Champions Trophy).

In his column, Patil also referred to the fact that Sachin Tendulkar had been in his best form during Gaekwad's tenure as head coach.