Shubman Gill isn't a happy man at the moment, and there's no denying that. A controversial catch by Cameron Green sent the Indian opening batter back to the hut. Since then, the cricketing fraternity hasn't stopped talking about the dismissal. As fans remain furious over the nature of Gill's dismissal, the star batter himself has been active on social media, taking digs at the umpire's decision. After posting a cryptic tweet, Gill shared an Instagram story about his dismissal, setting the internet on fire.

After expressing his disappointment at the umpire's decision through a cryptic tweet, Gill posted a story on Instagram with a sarcastic reaction.

On the fourth day of a gripping match at The Oval, Gill was declared out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough at the stroke of tea after India got a strong start in their run chase, with 444 needed to win.

Pacer Scott Boland found the edge of India opener's bat and Cameron Green dove to his left in his preferred gully position to complete the catch. Still, the debate has opened up in the cricket world on whether the Australia all-rounder was successful in getting his hands under the ball and controlling it.

Green immediately started celebrating the superb catch with his teammates. Fans and many players debated whether the batter was out or not as well as whether Green avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching it as soon as the 'out' decision was shown on the giant screen. Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken immediately.

Even the likes of Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and many fans questioned the verdict of the TV umpire.

With ANI inputs