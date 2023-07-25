The word “Bazball” has become a massive part of cricket vocabulary in the recent past with the aggressive brand of Test batting finding fans all around the world. The brand of cricket, which is named after England cricket team head coach Brendon McCullum, has been dominating headlines due to the ongoing Ashes series but it looks like there is a new batting style which can be making his debut slowly on the international stage. India's aggressive show against West Indies also saw gave birth to the name 'DravBall', in reference to Rahul Dravid's team. Pakistan have been playing their own aggressive brand of cricket against Sri Lanka and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has now dubbed it “PakBall”. During the second Test match, Pakistan scored 145 runs in just 28.3 overs with the run rate going up to above 5 per over.

“Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing?” Akhtar posted on Twitter.

Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2023

Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood smashed half-centuries to help Pakistan take the opening day honours after they bundled out Sri Lanka for 166 in the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, reached 145-2 at stumps, trailing Sri Lanka by 21 runs in Colombo.

Pakistan on top at Colombo.



They scored 145 runs from just 28.3 overs. pic.twitter.com/6rUNNaoc37 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2023

Shafique, on 74, and skipper Babar Azam, on eight, were at the crease when bad light stopped play for the day.

Shafique put on a second-wicket stand of 108 with the left-handed Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot with their attacking play.

Bowlers set up Pakistan's dominance after leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them to dismiss the hosts in the second session.

(With AFP inputs)