Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard: Afghanistan are aiming to make it an unprecedented 3-0 series win over South Africa, after clinching the series win with a thumping 177-run win in the second ODI. In what is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations, Afghanistan have given an inexperienced South African side no respite, with two dominant performances. In particular, the rise of young spinners AM Ghazanfar and Nangeyalia Kharote has been a standout. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also be eyeing to equal the record of scoring the most centuries before the age of 22. (Live Scorecard)