Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates
Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates: This is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa.
AFG vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE© AFP
Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard: Afghanistan are aiming to make it an unprecedented 3-0 series win over South Africa, after clinching the series win with a thumping 177-run win in the second ODI. In what is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations, Afghanistan have given an inexperienced South African side no respite, with two dominant performances. In particular, the rise of young spinners AM Ghazanfar and Nangeyalia Kharote has been a standout. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also be eyeing to equal the record of scoring the most centuries before the age of 22. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Afghanistan and South Africa in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Sep 22, 2024
Play In Progress
AFG
107/4 (20.3)
SA
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.22
Batsman
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
75* (71)
Ikram Alikhil
1 (6)
Bowler
Bjorn Fortuin
22/0 (5.3)
Aiden Markram
30/0 (5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AFG vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE
1 run.
Slower through the air and fuller too, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz lunges and keeps it out.
Shorter and spinning away, around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz cuts it straight to cover.
Pushed through, full and on middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz defends it down the deck.
Floated up, full and away from the reach of the batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz reaches out to drag the slog sweep away but misses.
Floats it up slow, on the off stump line. Ikram Alikhil taps it back to the bowler to end the over.
FIVE WIDES! Full-length delivery down the leg. The batter looks to sweep it but misses and so does the keeper. The ball runs away to the fine leg boundary and the umpire signals it as five wides.
Floats the ball up on the off stump. Ikram Alikhil offers a good front foot block.
Tossed up around off. Ikram Alikhil pushes it to short cover for none.
Full and on the stumps. Gurbaz flicks it to square leg for a run.
Good fielding by Temba Bavuma at mid-wicket top stop a certain run. Aiden Markram bowls it fuller and Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives it to the left of Temba Bavuma but does not beat him.
SIX! BANG! Rahmanullah Gurbaz picks the bones out of that one! Aiden Markram drops the length short on the leg stumps and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets back in the crease and pulls the ball up and over, to the right of deep square leg for a maximum to start the over.
On a shorter length at the stumps. Rahmanullah Gurbaz knocks it down to long on for a single to end the over. 9 runs off the over.
On the pads, fuller this time. Rahmanullah Gurbaz tucks it in front of deep square leg and runs a couple. Good over so far for Afghanistan.
Drops the ball a tad short around off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz punches it straight to cover.
Fuller length googly just outside off. Gurbaz punches it back at the bowler.
Floats it up on the stumps. Rahmanullah Gurbaz flicks the ball between deep mid-wicket and long on for a good couple of runs more.
FOUR! Rahmanullah Gurbaz making it a habit to start the over with a boundary! Over the wicket, full-length delivery at the stumps and in the slot for the wicket-keeper batter. Gurbaz clears his front leg and whacks it over mid on for a boundary. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
Fires it on a nagging length at the stumps, Gurbaz nudges it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
Pitches this one fuller and outside off. Ikram Alikhil drives it to long-off for a run.