Former India batter Amay Khurasiya has urged the selectors to fast-track Ashutosh Sharma to the national team. Khurasiya, who is Ashutosh's childhood coach, also wants his IPL side Delhi Capitals (DC) to promote him up the order as an opener. On Monday, Ashutosh's blitz led DC to a thrilling win over the Lucknow Super Giants. Seeing his valauble cameos down the order, the Jabalpur-born former cricketer revealed that Ashutosh has been doing it all his life, adding that the 26-year-old deserves a place in the Indian team.

"He has always had a lot of resilience. He can absorb pressure, something he has done in the past-not just in the IPL but in other games and in life as well. He is a determined player, always striving to improve his game. If Delhi wants to win their maiden title, they must send him to open the innings and dominate the Powerplay. He is the most difficult player to handle and stop in the Powerplay. Axar should try him. He is a nightmare for bowlers," Khurasiya was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Ashutosh can hook the ball. He can hook it off the front foot. He can pull off the front foot. And he does it against bowlers clocking 140 kmph. He can play the backfoot punch. He can cut. He has all the shots in the book. Plus, he has innovated so many others," he added.

Khurasiya pointed out not many players can replicate what Ashutosh did against LSG.

"He must play for India. Can you believe a batter turned the game around when his team was struggling at 113 for 6? How many players have done that? On a track where the ball was holding up, he took on Ravi Bishnoi-an India international and one of the country's best spinners. And that too, on a challenging pitch. This guy should be playing for India in T20s. He should be a straight pick. An amazing talent. You need to identify such players early and not make them wait," Khurasiya pointed out.

With DC reeling on 65/5 at one stage, Ashutosh slammed an unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls to steer his side home with three balls to spare.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presser, Ashutosh said that he was normal during the final phase of the run-chase and was confident about his abilities.

"I was confident. It is a part of the game. But it was not a part of my batting. I was very normal, if he (Mohit Sharma) took a single, I would hit a six. I was confident about my ability. I was just following the process, to go as deep as possible and bat till 20th over," said Ashutosh.

(With ANI Inputs)