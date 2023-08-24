Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Live Score: Afghanistan Look To Bounce Back vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live: Afghanistan look to bounce back as they take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota. Pakistan, who took a 1-0 lead in the series on Tuesday, once again showed why they are force to reckon with the ball. After being bowled out for a paltry total of 201, Pakistan rolled over Afghanistan on 59, with Haris Rauf taking a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Afridi had done the initial damage, striking twice in the first over. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan will be delighted with their bowling effort in the first ODI and their pacers were once again at the forefront of it all. Haris Rauf added to his growing reputation as a lethal wicket-taker with a sensational five-wicket haul and the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah too bowled well. They will, however, hope for a better outing with the bat this time around and look to clinch the series. Can Afghanistan turn adversity into joy and level the series? Or will the Pakistani pacers prove to be too hot to handle once again? We shall find out in due course. Toss and team news in a bit.
Afghanistan bowled first last time around and bundled out a strong Pakistan side for 201 runs thanks to a sublime display from the trio of their spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were all amongst the wickets but it was their batting that just didn't show up. Against a powerful pace attack, they just crumbled for 59 runs, not at all what they would have hoped for. They will look to bounce back and look to do so quickly.
Hello and a very warm welcome one and all to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Hambantota. With the Asia Cup around the corner, this series is what one can call a dress rehearsal for the main event but the match-up in the first ODI was not what we expected at all. Pakistan swept away the game and Afghanistan will be looking to answer back with a strong showing here.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the second ODI of the three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota will be the venue again before the action shifts to R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for the third and final ODI of the series. A sensational bowling performance by Pakistani pacers in the first ODI saw Afghanistan be blown away and concede a 1-0 lead in the series. Riding high on confidence, Babar Azam's men will look to wrap up the series in Hambantota itself with another dominant display. For Afghanistan, it was a game of two halves with their bowlers punching above their weight in the first half followed by a no-show with the bat. After Babar Azam called it right and opted to bat first, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were switched on from ball one, while in the middle phase, the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan weaved their magic on a dry surface. At the halfway mark, Afghanistan would have fancied themselves to chase the target of 202 runs, but they never really showed up with the bat, and with not much turnaround time between the first and second ODI, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. must put their hands up if they are to force a series decider. Out of their top six batters, only Rahmanullah Gurbaz could manage to get into double figures, while Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Hashmatullah Shahidi departed without troubling the scorers. In the post-match interview, the Afghan skipper was of the opinion that poor shot selection was the main reason for their poor showing and that they would aim to be smart in that aspect. Will they learn from their mistakes and be smart enough this time around? Only time will tell. As far as Pakistan are concerned, they simply surrendered themselves against the Afghan spinners, but contributions from Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan took them to a total that eventually turned out to be a match-winning one. Babar Azam, of all people, was dismissed for a duck, and he, along with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, will have to come to the party in the second ODI. With the ball, Haris Rauf was exceptional, bagging a five-wicket haul, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah chipped in as well to take hand Afghanistan a 142-run drubbing. Since the pacers were on song, the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Usama Mir bowled a total of 4 overs combined but might have a bigger role to play in the second game. Will Pakistan prove too strong for Afghanistan yet again? Or will Afghanistan hit back and provide us with a series decider? We will find out soon enough.