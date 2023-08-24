AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live: Afghanistan look to bounce back as they take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota. Pakistan, who took a 1-0 lead in the series on Tuesday, once again showed why they are force to reckon with the ball. After being bowled out for a paltry total of 201, Pakistan rolled over Afghanistan on 59, with Haris Rauf taking a five-wicket haul. Shaheen Afridi had done the initial damage, striking twice in the first over. (Live Scorecard)