Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan Departs For 21, Pakistan Go 3 Down Early vs Afghanistan
PAK vs AFG, 1st ODI Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Hambantota.
1st ODI Live: Pakistan eye a strong start against Afghanistan in Hambantota.© AFP
AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Hambantota. Mohammad Nawaz misses out for Pakistan as Usama Mir gets the nod ahead in the playing XI. For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad returns to the side. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams and comes as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup tournaments. The remaining two matches are in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan from Hambantota
1st ODI, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Aug 22, 2023
Play In Progress
AFG
PAK
51/3 (11.1)
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.57
% chance to win
PAK 51%
AFG 49%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
20 (29)
Agha Salman
2* (9)
Bowler
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
15/2 (5.1)
Azmatullah Omarzai
4/0 (1)
AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Updates
Hard-length ball, outside off. Salman flashes it but straight to the man at point.
Keeps it short and on off. Imam-Ul-Haq taps it in front of covers and races to the other end.
Wide! Goes for a bumper but serves it well over the head of Imam. Wided.
A length ball on middle, nips in slightly. Salman helps it behind square leg for a single.
Short in length and on middle, Imam nudges it to square leg for a single.
On a length and on middle, Imam tucks it to mid-wicket.
Powerplay 1 comes to an end! Now, 4 fielders can be placed outside the inner circle. Also, time for first change for Afghanistan as Azmatullah Omarzai now comes into the attack.
DROPPED! Mujeeb Ur Rahman could've picked up his third wicket here. Hands on heads movement. Rashid Khan cannot believe how this one lands short. It is tossed up, around off. Agha Salman tries to flick it away but it catches the leading edge and flies towards the bowler, but as it played with soft hands, the ball does not reach the bowler and dies just in front of him. Mujeeb Ur Rahman could've done something with his approach to catch the ball, but he could not really show his reflexes.
WIDE! Short, sliding down leg. Wide called.
Flatter, on off. Imam-ul-Haq goes back and tucks it through mid-wicket for a single. The boundaries have certainly dried up since Mohammad Rizwan's departure.
WIDE! The umpire now signals a wide as the ball goes down the leg side.
Agha Salman now flicks this full ball towards the cow corner region for one run.
Bit too full, outside off. Salman drives it into covers.
On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket for one.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes 'round the wicket and serves an arm ball, on off. Imam-ul-Haq eases it to mid on.
Length, around off, blocked. Just a single off the over. Once again in this match the squeeze is on.
Agha Salman now tries to push this length ball into the off side, but it takes a thick inside edge and end up inside the flap of the pads.
Full this time, on off stump, swinging a bit. Imam-ul-Haq works it to mid on for one.
Three dots in a row now! Length ball, outside off, moving away but with no real bounce this time. Imam-ul-Haq lets it be.
Goes full, down the leg side. Imam-ul-Haq tucks it into mid-wicket.