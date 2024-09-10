Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: After the Day 1 of the One-Off Test got washed out without the toss, due to wet outfield, Afghanistan and New Zealand will hope for an action-packed second day. The match, which is being played in Greater Noida, India, lost it's first day after the groundstaff failed to repair the damage caused by the overnight rain on Sunday. Six inspections were done by the umpires but the day had to called-off. (Live Scorecard)