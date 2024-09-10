Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: After the Day 1 of the One-Off Test got washed out without the toss, due to wet outfield, Afghanistan and New Zealand will hope for an action-packed second day
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 2, Live Updates: After the Day 1 of the One-Off Test got washed out without the toss, due to wet outfield, Afghanistan and New Zealand will hope for an action-packed second day. The match, which is being played in Greater Noida, India, lost it's first day after the groundstaff failed to repair the damage caused by the overnight rain on Sunday. Six inspections were done by the umpires but the day had to called-off. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, Afghanistan and New Zealand in India, Only Test, 2024, Sep 09, 2024
Day 1 | Match Delayed
AFG
NZ
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
AFG vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates
UPDATE - 3.31 am GMT - The toss has been officially delayed! Toss was scheduled for 3.30 am GMT and there has been no rain to start the morning but there was some overnight rain and the outfield seems to have taken some beating yet again.
With Day 2 finally offering a chance for action, much focus will be on how the pitch plays and the strategies both teams will adopt. The shortened four-day format raises questions about the right approach, especially at the toss. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, team updates, and all the pre-match analysis leading up to the start of play!
For Afghanistan, this is only their tenth Test match since gaining full-member status in 2017. As cricket’s nomads, they continue their journey without a permanent home ground, and Greater Noida becomes their ninth venue in ten matches. Their red-ball experience remains limited, with their only multi-Test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi. Despite losing their last three Tests, Afghanistan is looking for an upset victory to boost their profile and push for more opportunities in the format.
Although this match isn’t part of the World Test Championship, the Black Caps will be eager to begin their six-Test subcontinent tour with a win, especially after suffering a maiden defeat to Afghanistan earlier this year. Positioned third in the WTC standings, New Zealand faces an uphill battle to reach the top two, with two Tests in Sri Lanka and three in India still ahead.
After a full day lost to wet conditions, New Zealand and Afghanistan are set to begin their historic four-day Test on Day 2 at Greater Noida, a new Test venue. This is the first time these two nations face each other in the red-ball format, and both sides are returning to Test cricket after a significant break. New Zealand last played a Test in March and an international in June, amidst challenges of players opting for casual contracts over national duties.
... DAY 2, FIRST SESSION ...
UPDATE (10.39 AM GMT) -The inevitable has happened, play has been called off for the day! Quite disappointing as there was bright sunshine throughout but the damage caused by the overnight rain just couldn't be repaired. This now makes it a 4-day game. Do join us earlier for Day 2 at 4 am GMT. Until next time, goodbye and take care!
Update 9.30 am GMT - Nothing new to update, the waiting game continues. Another inspection will take place at 11 am GMT. The chances of any play on Day 1 look very bleak.
Update 8.39 AM GMT - Well, no news about when the game could possibly start. For now we just have another inspection in around an hour's time.
Update 7.34 am GMT - The sun is beating down but the officials have some concerns about a couple of patches on the ground. Still, waiting for an official confirmation about the next update, hopefully, we will get some action today. An inspection will take place at 8.30 am GMT.
Update 6.09 am GMT - The conditions remain to be dodgy and we have another inspection scheduled at 0730 GMT. Difficult to see the ground conditions improving. Despite all the sun beating down at the moment, difficult to dry it. Early Lunch has been taken as well.
Update 5.50 am GMT - An inspection will happen in less than 10 minutes. The rain has slowed down and the grounstaff are doing their work. Let's hope we get some positive news. Fingers crossed.
Well, not the best of news to begin with! It was raining all night and the outfield has taken a real beating. The drainage here is not the best so the conditions are not at its best for the game to begin and hence, the TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED! There's going to be another inspection in around 30 minutes.
It is time for Day 1 of the first and only Test between Afghanistan and the Kiwis. A really good challenge for the hosts who haven't had a lot of experience of the red ball. The Kiwis on the other hand, have done decently in this format. They are favourites yet again as they head into this encounter. Toss and teams in a bit.
... MATCH DAY ...
Cricketing action continues all across the globe and now, Afghanistan welcome New Zealand for a one-off Test match in India. The Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground will play host to this historic Test match as the Kiwis embark on a journey of 6 Test matches in the next couple of months in the subcontinent, a first for them as they have never played more than three Tests in the subcontinent in the same year. Given New Zealand's record of just 16 wins out of 90 in the subcontinent, Kane Williamson and his men will be itching to turn things around and pick up crucial away victories. Neither side has played a game since the T20 World Cup a few months ago now and Afghanistan will be looking to put the heartache of a semifinal loss behind them and start afresh. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan as he has done in this format and Rashid Khan's absence from the Test side continues as he has taken a break from the longest format of the game due to medical advice. With no Noor Ahmad or even Mujeeb in the team, Qais Ahmad becomes their lead spinner for this game. Zahir Khan is the other spinner who will have a big role to play with the inexperienced likes of Shams Ur Rahman and Zia-ur-Rehman also in the side. Ibrahim Zadran will be vital for them up top and the likes of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah will provide stability in the middle order and Azmatullah Omarzai will be expected to be at his best in that all-rounder role which is pretty crucial to Afghanistan's chances. New Zealand on the other hand seem to have a pretty strong squad, one that is fairly seasoned in playing in India. Skipper Kane Williamson will certainly will be the one to watch out for but the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra can all take the game away from the opposition on their own. The spin attack seems to be bolstered as well with the likes of Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell in the mix and then the likes of Ravindra and even Glenn Phillips can roll their arm over and get crucial breakthroughs. On paper, New Zealand have a well-balanced side for such conditions and given the amount of newbies in the Afghan side, coupled with their frontline spinners missing from the squad, it will be difficult for the hosts to get the win. However, they have been prolific in subcontinental conditions and might just be able to give the Kiwis a run for their money. Who are you backing to clinch this exciting red-ball contest?