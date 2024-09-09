Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 1, Live Updates: Afghanistan will be taking on New Zealand in the One-Off Test from Monday in Greater Noida, India. Three uncapped players -- opener Riaz Hassan, all-rounder Shamsurrahman and pacer Khalil Ahmed -- have been included in Afghanistan's final 16-member squad. Star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not in the squad as he is recovering from an injury. New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, begin their South Asia tour against Afghanistan, ahead of two Test matches in Sri Lanka and three more in India. (Live Scorecard)