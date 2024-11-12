Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scripted history on Monday as he became the second youngest player in history to reach 8 ODI centuries. Gurbaz went past some of the stalwarts of the game, like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Babar Azam to script history, in the match against Bangladesh. Gurbaz was the pivotal player for his team as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the third ODI of the series at Sharjah, scoring 101 runs off 120 balls in the match.

Gurbaz reached his 8th ODI ton at the age of 22 years and 357 days, dislodging Sachin Tendulkar from the No. 2 spot. The first spot is still held by South Africa's Quinton de Kock who had reached the landmark at the age of 22 years and 312 days.

Tendulkar was 22 years and 357 days old when he reached his 8th ODI century while current Indian team batter Kohli did so at the age of 23 years and 27 days. Pakistan's Babar Azam slots in at the No. 4 spot, having registered his 8th ODI ton at the age of 23 years 280 days.

Gurbaz tops the list for the most number of hundreds scored for Afghanistan in ODIs. He is followed by Mohammad Shahzad (6). The Gurbaz ton on Monday was also his third against Bangladesh, as well as the third in Sharjah in the 50-over format.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ - MOST HUNDREDS FOR AFGHANISTAN IN ODI HISTORY



- Gurbaz is just 22 years old...!!!! pic.twitter.com/RKt9DaPoJd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2024

Azmatullah Omarzai was adjudged Player of the Match during the third contest for his four wickets and unbeaten 70* alongside Nabi at the end of the chase, while Gurbaz found form with a blistering innings of 101 at the top of the batting order.

It was Gurbaz's third ODI century of the year and eighth overall and helped the dashing right-hander move further ahead on the list for most ODI hundreds of any player from Afghanistan.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy event next year scheduled for February and March in Pakistan, Afghanistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a multi-format tour that includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches in Bulawayo.

