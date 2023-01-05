Adelaide Strikers broke the record for the highest successful chase in the Big Bash League (BBL) as they chased down a target of 230 runs with three balls to spare against the Hobart Hurricanes. Incidentally, the previous record was held by the Hurricanes when they had scored 223 runs against the Melbourne Renegades in 2017.

Matthew Short was the star of the show as he hit a boundary to bring up his ton and also took his team to victory. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 59 balls.

Chris Lynn also contributed with a quickfire 64 off 29 balls as the Strikers smartly chased down the humongous total.

Earlier, half-centuries from Ben Mcdermott, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley and an explosive cameo from Tim David had powered the Hurricanes to a massive total.

