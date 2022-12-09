Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled a magical spell in his maiden international game. Playing on Day 1 of Pakistan's second Test match vs England on Friday, Abrar claimed 7 wickets for 114 runs in 22 overs. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks. Pakistan bundled out England for 281 runs as Zahid Mahmood took the last three wickets. For England, Duckett and Pope played knocks of 63 and 60, respectively, but it was debutant Abrar who stole all the limelight with his sensational bowling performance.

1st Wicket: Abrar bowls a well-disguised googly to bowl Zak Crawley

What a ball to get your first Test wicket!



Immediate impact by Abrar Ahmed #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/8tvnuGFzyo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022

2nd Wicket: Ben Duckett falls to Abrar Ahmed

3rd Wicket: Abrar outplays Joe Root with a beauty

4th Wicket: Abrar sends Ollie Pope packing

Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope, THATS OUT!! Caught!!pic.twitter.com/vNPqPTDfnx — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) December 9, 2022

5th Wicket: Abrar dismisses Harry Brook to complete five-wicket haul

6th Wicket: Peach-of-a-delivery from Abrar to Ben Stokes

7th Wicket: Abrar gets better of Will Jacks

Guest skipper Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Abrar had taken the first 7 wickets of England and for a point in time seemed extremely close to registering a 10-wicket haul, but Mahmood's impressive performance from the other end prevented the bowler from achieving the feat.

