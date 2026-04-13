Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made an unwanted record, overtaking Rohit Sharma for the most ducks by an Indian batter in a calendar year, when he registered his seventh duck of 2026 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Abhishek's hot-and-cold run in IPL 2026 and T20Is this year continued with a golden duck against RR. The explosive batter attempted to go big on a short ball from Jofra Archer but was caught by Ravi Bishnoi. This marked his seventh duck in 18 innings this year.

He surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of six ducks in 32 innings in 2018, as well as Sanju Samson's six ducks in 32 innings in 2024.

In five innings in the ongoing IPL, Abhishek has scored 129 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 215.80, including one half-century. His best score is 74.

Prior to this, he endured a poor debut at the T20 World Cup. The world's No. 1 batter was unable to live up to sky-high expectations after a stellar run in 2025, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42, with two fifties - including one in the final against New Zealand in a winning effort.

In 18 T20Is this year, Abhishek has scored 452 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 203.60, with five half-centuries and seven ducks. His highest score is 84.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

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