Reactions poured in from across the world following the announcement of former South Africa captain AB de Villiers' retirement "from all cricket" on November 19. The swashbuckling batter hadn't made an appearance in South Africa colors in over three years but had continued to dazzle in all his glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Heartfelt reactions poured in not only from the cricketing world but also from eminent personalities like the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. "What a legacy, one of my favorites to watch ever!," wrote Pichai on Twitter.

What a legacy, one of my favorites to watch ever! https://t.co/LxAsM8NVRP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 19, 2021

IPL franchises also took to Twitter to send in their wishes for the cricketer. RCB posted a tribute for their former player.

"All of us love AB, that's no secret! Post your @ABdeVilliers17 tributes in the form of artworks or videos. Tag RCB when you post them, and we'll share the best ones on our page and make sure AB sees them too. #PlayBold #ThankYouAB #WeAreChallengers."

All of us love AB, that's no secret! Post your @ABdeVilliers17 tributes in the form of artworks or videos. Tag RCB when you post them, and we'll share the best ones on our page and make sure AB sees them too. #PlayBold #ThankYouAB #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/oa7ASPSecm — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hailed AB as the true legend of the game and wrote:

"He made batting look easy. There were times we couldn't believe what we were witnessing!. A true legend of the sport. Happy retirement

@ABdeVilliers17, Cricket will miss you!. #ThankYouABD #ABDevilliers #ABD #CricketTwitter."

He made batting look easy. There were times we couldn't believe what we were witnessing!



A true legend of the sport. Happy retirement @ABdeVilliers17, Cricket will miss you! #ThankYouABD #ABDevilliers #ABD #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/1Ea7HZgtKs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 19, 2021

Faf du Plessis, former teammate of De Villiers, explained how lucky he was to have shared the cricket field with the retiring player. He wrote:

"Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with."

Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with. https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also praised AB for contributing immensely towards the sport and wished him all the luck for his future.

"Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17. A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you," he said.

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

Former teammate at RCB, Vinay Kumar explained what it meant to him to play with the all-rounder.

"Congratulations Mr. 360 on your incredible career. Thank you for your contribution to this wonderful game. It was my pleasure to play with and against you. Happy retirement AB have a great second innings. #ABDevilliers #Mr360. @ABdeVilliers17."

Congratulations Mr. 360 on your incredible career. Thank you for your contribution to this wonderful game. It was my pleasure to play with and against you. Happy retirement AB have a great second innings. #ABDevilliers #Mr360 @ABdeVilliers17 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 19, 2021

Cricket fans also couldn't stop themselves from thanking the South African cricketer and shared some heartwarming pictures and videos showcasing his best outings and performances.

"Thank you, Superman. Cricket always loves you. Happy Retirement AB de Villiers. #ABDevilliers."

Thank you Superman



Cricket always loves you, AbDv



Happy Retirement AB de Villiers"#ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/IxofNClTB5 — (@chauhanswayam5) November 19, 2021

Another fan wrote:

Promoted

"Ab De Villers. End of an era. My all-time favourite. One of the finest players. Mr.360. ABD retired from all cricket. #ABDevilliers"

Ab De Villers

End of an era

My all time favourite

One of the finest player

Mr.360

AbD retired from all cricket #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/FNEEnO7Bxo — Manish Shukla (@ShuklaJi_5) November 19, 2021

Another fan went to the length of terming De Villiers as the greatest of all time and wrote:

"The GOAT retires. Thanx for everything AB de Villiers aka Superman.... This marks end of an era #ABDevilliers #ThankYouAB."

The GOAT retires. Thanx for everything AB de Villiers aka Superman.... This marks end of an era #ABDevilliers #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/xuj5Jt6nh5 — Atif (@pasha__atif) November 19, 2021

In international cricket, AB played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is for South Africa. He amassed 20,014 runs in all the three formats of the game along with keeping the wickets in selective matches for the national side as well.