South African superstar AB de Villiers on Friday took to Twitter to announce his retirement "from all cricket", saying that the at the age of 37, the "flame no longer burns so brightly". De Villiers, regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, last played an international match in April 2018 -- a Test against Australia in Johannesburg. His last ODI game for South Africa was against India at Centurion on February 16, 2018 while last turned up for his country in the shortest format on October 29, 2017.

De Villiers announced his retirement through a series of tweets.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," the South African said.

"That's the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful."

"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family - my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first. I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played," said the de Villiers.

Despite not making an appearance for South Africa in over three years, de Villiers continued to showcase his talents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The South African formed a great bond -- on and off the field -- with Indian run-machine Virat Kohli.

He played 15 matches in IPL 2021, scoring 313 runs at an average of 31.30. His decision to retire from "all cricket" means that the South African veteran will end his IPL career with over 5,000 runs in the tournament.

De Villiers is sixth in the list of all-time run-getters in the IPL with 5,162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70. His strike-rate of 151.68 is best among the top 20 run-getters in the tournament.