Pakistan's limited overs team vice-captain Shadab Khan took a splendid catch on Wednesday during the 1st ODI against West Indies in Multan. That catch broke a 154-run stand as Shamarh Brooks was sent back on 70. Brooks tried a sweep off Mohammad Nawaz, who took the pace off the delivery. The batter ended up mistiming the shot as the ball took the outside edge of the bat and flew towards the short third man region. While it appeared that the ball might just beat Shadab, the spin-bowling all-rounder flew towards his left to complete a one-handed catch.

Pakistan eventually won the match as they chased down the target of 306 runs with 4 balls to spare. Captain Babar Azam scored a record-breaking century as his 103 tuned out to be the cornerstone of Pakistan's chase.

Shadab took to Twitter a day later to troll his captain as he posted the video of that catch along with a funny caption. "Jee@babarazam258 aap keh rahe thay budha ho gaya hun mai. Meri dua hai aap is hi tarhan 100 pe 100 martay raho aur hamesha jawaan raho, Khushdil aesa hi chakkay marta rahe aur hamari behtar se behtar effort kerti rahe," Shadab wrote.

Jee @babarazam258 aap keh rahe thay budha ho gaya hun mai. Meri dua hai aap is hi tarhan 100 pe 100 martay raho aur hamesha jawaan raho, Khushdil aesa hi chakkay marta rahe aur hamari behtar se behtar effort kerti rahe. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/PNbH9QpzFp — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 8, 2022

The loose translation of the post would be," Babar Azam, you were saying that I am getting old. I hope you keep scoring centuries and stay young. I also hope Khushdil (Shah) keeps hitting sixes like this and we keep performing better than ever."

International cricket returned to Multan after almost 14 years on Wednesday, with Pakistan facing West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series.

