Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan extended heartfelt greetings to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan after the actor married Gauri Spratt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday, July 5. The pair have known each other for more than two decades but began dating only two years ago. Taking to X, Pathan congratulated the couple on tying the knot with a heartwarming post. He shared a video of Aamir and Gauri hugging and dancing after exchanging vows in the presence of their loved ones.

"Dear Aamir Bhai & Gauri, heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both. Congratulations once again!" Pathan captioned the video.

Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri,



Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings.



So happy for you both, congratulations once again! pic.twitter.com/b6NVEoUw34 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2026

This marks Aamir's third wedding. The 61-year-old was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira.

He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they divorced in 2021. They co-parent their son, Azad.

Meanwhile, Gauri is a Bengaluru-born salon entrepreneur and fashion stylist who came into the media spotlight as the partner of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. She comes from a diverse multicultural background, with a Tamil-British father, Robert Spratt, and a Punjabi-Irish mother, Rita Spratt.

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years but began dating two years ago. The actor had introduced Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday last year.

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