India finished the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on 460/9. It was expected that India would declare at the overnight score to gain the maximum advantage of bowling in the first hour of the morning session. However, the Indian team management took a surprising call as they sent overnight unbeaten batters Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna to start the proceedings. The move was a defensive one, and former India player Dodda Ganesh raised an important question.

"Why would you bat on the third day morning with two tail-enders? #SLvIND," Ganesh wrote on X.

Why would you bat on third day morning with two tail enders? #SLvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 17, 2026

India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a mammoth knock of 167 that ended on Sunday.

Resuming their innings at 460/9, India managed to add just two runs before the final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/109. Keshara Nuwantha claimed 3/175, while Fernando took 2/63.

India's total was built around Padikkal's outstanding knock of 167, which anchored their first-innings effort. On the second day of the Test, the first two sessions were washed out due to incessant rain.

Meanwhile, India pacer Prasidh Krishna said maintaining the shine and dryness of the ball will be vital for fast bowlers seeking reverse swing in humid Sri Lankan conditions in the ongoing first Test at the Galle International Stadium, adding that the team is relying on simple, disciplined lengths to make an impact.

India will require extra effort from both bowlers and fielders to keep the ball in good condition for movement after being bowled out for 462 in their first innings.

"It is definitely tough. I think that's where the fielders and everybody come in to keep the ball dry and help the bowlers. Touch the ball as little as possible when they're running in, only hold it and then return it.

"But I think that's the skill as well. As bowlers, you need to find a way, maybe use some wristbands or keep some towels behind your back all the time. So something like that is going to work," Prasidh said in a chat with the broadcasters

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