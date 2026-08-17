Shubman Gill's athleticism came to the fore on the third day of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test at Galle on Monday. A fully stretched Gill leapt to his left at extra cover to complete the catch of Kamindu Mendis off Kuldeep Yadav. Mendis had danced down the pitch to drive Kuldeep's fuller delivery. Some other fielders might have just attempted to stop the ball, but not Gill. The ball was almost touching the ground as Gill plucked it from mid-air and ensured it did not pop out. Even Gill knew he had done something special as he threw the ball up in the air in celebration.

"Wow, he had no right to take that," said Sanjay Manjrekar on air. "Honestly, it was never within his reach. Even the batter would have thought, 'Yeah, it's in the air, but it was well away.' One of the best catches that you will see in that area."

WHAT A CATCH BY CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL.🌪️🥶#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/LZ0hPxJmVA — Cricket Updates (@arman7590) August 17, 2026

Outstanding unbelievable catch by Captain Shubman Gill 🛐 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/OAPAOqjY9k — Shubman X 77 (@AyushKumar77297) August 17, 2026

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Captain Shubman Gill pulls off an absolute stunner, diving to his left!



Kuldeep Yadav picks his first wicket of the match!



Updates https://t.co/WHXkfnivbw#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/4U8iXi8xhj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2026

Earlier, Sri Lanka needed just four deliveries on Day 3 to wrap up India's first innings for 462, as pacer Asitha Fernando swiftly removed tail-ender Prasidh Krishna in the opening over at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

India, resuming on their overnight score of 460/9, opted against using the heavy roller before the start of play, hoping to allow the pitch to deteriorate further while their last pair batted on. The decision, however, backfired as their innings lasted less than three minutes, with Sri Lanka wrapping up the innings quickly.

Fernando began by dropping a back-of-a-length delivery into Krishna's body. The batter managed to fend it towards square leg to get off the mark and hand the strike to Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep then pulled a short ball outside off stump just over the leaping infielder toward deep mid-wicket for a single, putting Krishna back on strike.

Fernando immediately ramped up the pressure, coming around the wicket to crash a short delivery straight into Krishna's ribs as the batter struggled to get out of the way. The pacer maintained his short-pitched assault on the next ball as Krishna attempted a pull shot but succeeded only in gloving it behind to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who completed a simple catch to end India's innings.

Krishna departed for two off seven balls, leaving Kuldeep unbeaten on 13 at the other end. Prior to the start of the day's play, which began 15 minutes earlier due to the loss of overs on Days 1 and 2 because of persistent rain, the match officials announced a late change in the umpiring setup.

TV umpire Ahsan Raza took over on-field umpiring duties in place of Rod Tucker, who remains sidelined due to illness, while reserve umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri stepped into the third umpire's role.

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